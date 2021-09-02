After an aeon of teasing and delay, ABBA have finally reunited, announcing their first new album in forty years, Voyage, set to arrive on November 6th.

Today, the Swedish pop megastars released their first new music since 1986 with singles ‘I Still Have Faith In You’ and ‘Don’t Shut Me Down.’

To celebrate their return, the pop icons launched several global worldwide spectacles across London, Tokyo, New York, Stockholm, Rio, Reykavik, Berlin, Cape Town, and on our home turf of Sydney.

The stunt saw ABBA light up the Pylons of Sydney Harbour Bridge with ABBA-tars resembling members Agnetha, Björn, Benny, and Anni-Frid. The projection was backed by a dazzling light display across the Bridge arch. It is the potent hit of joie de vivre we all needed.

Check out ‘I Still Have Faith In You’ by ABBA:

ABBA has also announced that they will perform a digital concert on May 27th, 2022. The live spectacle was produced through George Lucas’ Industry Light & Magic. Abba Voyage will take place at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park’s arena in London. General tickets are available on September 7th.

“It’s been a while since we made music together,” the band said in a statement. “Almost 40 years, actually. We took a break in the spring of 1982 and now we’ve decided it’s time to end it. They say it’s foolhardy to wait more than 40 years between albums, so we’ve recorded a follow-up to The Visitors. We simply call it Voyage and we’re truly sailing in uncharted waters.”

“It’s hard to say what’s been the most joyful thing for me with this project,” Andersson ads. “If it’s the involvement in creating the concert together with everyone or being back in the studio together again after 40 years. I think hearing Frida and Agnetha singing again is hard to beat.”