Kendrick Lamar has confirmed headline shows in Australia.

The US rap superstar was confirmed to be heading Down Under back in May, when it was announced that he was headlining the Spilt Milk 2025 lineup.

Kendrick will lead the regional touring festival this December in Ballarat, Perth, Canberra, and the Gold Coast, joined by Doechii, The Ruins, Mia Wray, and more.

Announced today, Kendrick will also play headline shows around his Spilt Milk slot: at Melbourne’s AAMI Park on December 3rd and Sydney’s Allianz Stadium one week later on December 10th.

According to Ticketek, tickets to the ‘Grand National Tour’ go on sale on Monday, June 16th at 9am Sydney time/12pm Melbourne time.

Before he hits Australia, Kendrick has been touring the US with SZA, and Rolling Stone positively reviewed their joint show.

“Both artists tried their best to engage the hefty crowd, and mostly succeeded with movement, strong vocals, and a mesh of creative screen animations, pyrotechnics, and lighting.

“While the set lasted two and a half hours, it rarely lulled, with both doing a solid job of imbuing their set portions with energetic songs to keep the crowd into it. Lamar and SZA are seasoned veterans at this point in their respective careers, and that was reflected even during their first stadium tour. They were strictly business — in a good way,” the review read.

Kendrick has a loyal fanbase in Australia, with his fiery Drake diss track, “Not Like Us”, spending consecutive weeks atop the ARIA Singles Chart earlier this year. The rapper even held three spots in the Top 10 at one point in February, when “Luther” and “All the Stars” joined “Not Like Us”.

Kendrick enjoyed a hot start to the year, with a huge haul at the Grammy Awards in his hometown, where he collected the night’s best five wins including Record and Song of the Year for “Not Like Us”. He also unleashed a high-octane performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show.