Bon Scott created quite the legacy by spending 16 years with AC/DC as the legendary lead singer. But, it seems as though the original singer of AC/DC, Dave Evans, may not have had such fond memories about Scott, labelling him “washed up” and accusing him of copying the former singer.

Evans was the original singer of AC/DC but lasted only 12 months with the band before he was replaced by Scott. Evans made the jarring accusations about late musician Scott, in a recent interview.

“You’ve gotta remember that Bon Scott did a lot of the songs that I already did – like ‘Baby, Please Don’t Go,’ we already did that,” Scott told Galaxy 107 FM.

“That’s the song that I got Angus [Young] up, on my shoulders, and, of course, he used to watch us doing our show, so he copied that.”

“I understand that he copied what I was doing. And the songs too, and re-recorded them and re-wrote the lyrics to some of the songs that I had already put down.

“But he was told to do that. I know that he was under instructions to do this, so I don’t really hold it against Bon Scott for that because when he joined the band, he was washed up at the time, and he got a great chance to do something, and he did too.”

While Evans eventually gave credit where credit was due, he did so with another little backhand jab at Scott.

“He did a great job, but his lifestyle just let him down.”

Scott joined Acca Dacca one year after its original formation and stayed with the band until his untimely death in 1980. Scott died at aged 33 of asphyxiation. The night of his death Scott was out drinking with friends and passed out in his car, before choking to death on his own vomit. Earlier this year Scott’s family launched a website about him to commemorate what would have been his 75th birthday.

For more on this topic, follow the Classic Rock Observer.