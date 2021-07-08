To celebrate what would have been his 75th birthday, the family of iconic AC/DC singer Bon Scott are launching his first official website.

As reported by Blabbermouth, the website will allow fans to learn more about Scott, leave testimonials about seeing or meeting him and purchase new official merchandise. On top of that, the site will also feature tributes from fellow rockers.

In a statement, the Bon Scott Estate described the website as a means in which to “[elevate] Bon’s legend and [tend] to his legacy”.

“On the occasion of what would have been his 75th birthday, the Bon Scott Estate (Ron’s two brothers and his nephew) are proud to launch the new website and take this important step toward elevating Bon’s legend and tending to his legacy. Bon was a unique singer, songwriter and character that the world should never forget,” they said.

They added: “This is an invitation for Bon’s fans and friends to gather and share their memories and observations of him and his music. His legacy lives in the hearts and minds of those who love him.”

Scott was invited to join AC/DC by Malcolm and Angus Young in 1974 and sang on the band’s first six studio albums.

He provided vocals for some of their biggest hits including ‘Highway To Hell’, ‘Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap’, ‘TNT’ and ‘It’s A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock ‘N’ Roll)’.

Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

He tragically passed away from acute alcohol poisoning at the age of 33 in 1980.

Scott‘s death came just days after he attended a session with Malcolm and Angus Young where they began working on music for what ultimately became the Back In Black album.

You can read more about this topic over at the Classic Rock Observer.

Check out ‘Highway to Hell’ by AC/DC: