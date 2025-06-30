AC/DC will power up Perth for a second concert.

Announced today, June 30th, the band’s long-overdue Power Up tour of Australia expands with a “final” date at Perth’s Optus Stadium, on December 8th.

TEG Van Egmond, which is promoting the tour, cites “overwhelming demand” for the additional west coast show.

Since tickets went on sale last Thursday, June 26th, AC/DC’s Australia lap has grown from five to nine shows, following the addition of dates in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and now Perth.

Earlier today, Ticketek announced the forthcoming trek was one for the record books.

Fans snapped up more than 320,000 tickets for the largest tour on-sale day recorded in Ticketek’s 40-plus year history.

That beats the previous biggest concert onsale day, set by AC/DC’s Black Ice tour of 2009, which went on to sell more than 650,000 tickets in Australia.

Also, the ticketing giant shifted 370,000 on the day across all events last Thursday, a new all-time high for daily sales on the Ticketek platform, outmuscling the previous record set during The Ashes onsale earlier this month.

Ticketek handles ticketing for all dates, with the exception of AC/DC’s stop at bp Adelaide Grand Final, which are delivered by Ticketmaster.

AC/DC last toured ANZ in 2015, the domestic leg of their Rock or Bust world tour. On that jaunt, more than 520,000 tickets were sold across 11 coast-to-coast dates, including shows in Auckland and Wellington.

ARIA and Rolling Stone Australia Award winners Amyl and the Sniffers are the support on the homecoming Power Up lap, in support of AC/DC’s chart-topping 2020 studio album of the same name. Power Up is their sixth No. 1 on the ARIA Chart.

At the time of writing, tickets are available for multiple dates.

AC/DC 2025 Australian Tour

With special guests Amyl and The Sniffers

Wednesday 12 November – Melbourne Cricket Ground, on sale TICKETEK

Sunday, 16 November – Melbourne Cricket Ground, on sale TICKETEK (NEW SHOW)

Friday 21 November – Sydney Accor Stadium, on local TICKETEK

Tuesday 25 November – Sydney Accor Stadium, on sale TICKETEK (NEW SHOW)

Sunday 30 November – Adelaide bp Adelaide Grand Final, on sale TICKETMASTER

Thursday 4 December – Perth Optus Stadium, on sale 1pm local TICKETEK (NEW SHOW)

Monday 8 December – Perth Optus Stadium, on sale TICKETEK

Sunday 14 December – Brisbane Suncorp Stadium, on sale TICKETEK

Thursday, 18 December – Brisbane Suncorp Stadium, on sale TICKETEK (NEW SHOW)