On what would be iconic frontman Bon Scott’s 80th birthday today, AC/DC have paid tribute to their bandmate.

“When Bon was asked, ‘Are you AC or DC?’ his answer was ‘I’m the lightning bolt in the middle,'” guitarist Angus Young said in a statement.

“In my mind he was, and always will be the lightning bolt in the middle. He gifted us with great Rock ’n’ Roll lyrics delivered in an impish manner, and was determined to show us all, it is a ‘long way to the top if you wanna Rock ’n’ Roll.’

“Cheers Bon, enjoy your birthday. Rock us all away.”

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A press conference was held on Thursday (July 9th) at the statue of the rock and roll legend in Fremantle – where he grew up – to celebrate the milestone, which was attended by Fremantle Mayor Ben Lawver and Minister Simone McGurk.

“Bon Scott helped put Fremantle on the world’s musical map. Forty-six years after his passing, people still make the journey here because of what he represents,” Lawver said at the press conference.

“This city has never forgotten Bon, and on his 80th birthday we invite everyone to come and celebrate with us.

“Whether you’re a lifelong AC/DC fan or discovering Bon for the first time, Fremantle is where his story lives.”

McGurk added: “I don’t think anyone, least of all the man himself, expected Bon Scott to reach 80 years of age – however when he was around, he packed a lot in and remains one of WA’s most loved and celebrated rock legends.

“In Freo we like to claim Bon Scott as our own and so it’s fitting that we mark what would have been his 80th birthday here in the city he called home.

“His music continues to bring people together, attract visitors to Fremantle and remind us of the incredible contribution Western Australian artists have made to music around the world.”

Scott served as the frontman of AC/DC from 1974 until 1980, when he passed away.

AC/DC only toured Australian shores late last year in what was their first headline shows in the country since 2015.

From Rolling Stone AU/NZ