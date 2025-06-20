Another tease regarding a potential AC/DC Australian tour has dropped this week.

Per Whatslively, the iconic Australian rock band’s signature lightning bolt was seen projected at Melbourne’s MCG on Friday night (June 20th), one of the stadiums rumoured to host the band on a 2025 tour.

It comes after multiple sources confirmed to Rolling Stone AU/NZ that the legendary rock band will make a triumphant homecoming in late 2025.

The upcoming tour will mark the band’s first performances in Australia since their massive Rock or Bust world tour in 2015, which saw Angus Young and company shift more than 520,000 tickets across 11 coast-to-coast dates, including shows in Auckland and Wellington.

Prior to their 2015 visit, AC/DC’s Black Ice stadium run in 2009 broke records by selling approximately 750,000 tickets across Australia and New Zealand, with 650,000 tickets sold in Australia alone.

The Australian rock icons have historically worked closely with the Melbourne-based Van Egmond Group for their Down Under tours. The company, now part of TEG Group following a 2020 acquisition, is currently run by managing director Christo Van Egmond, whose late father Garry Van Egmond was the band’s trusted promoter in Australasia.

Currently, AC/DC are preparing to embark on another pan-European stadium run, their second in 12 months. The European leg kicks off on June 26th at Letňany Airport in Prague, Czech Republic, followed by performances across Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, Estonia, Sweden, Norway, France, and Scotland. These shows follow their recently completed North American dates.

The tour supports their 2020 album Power Up, which was delayed by the pandemic but went on to become their sixth No. 1 on the ARIA Albums Chart. The album also topped the Billboard 200 and Official UK Albums Chart, cementing the band’s continued commercial success.

AC/DC hold the distinction of being one of only two bands inducted into both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the ARIA Hall of Fame, alongside the Bee Gees. They received their Rock Hall induction in 2003 and were among the first artists inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame back in 1988.

Representatives for the band were unable to be reached for comment regarding the upcoming Australian tour dates.