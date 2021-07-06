Cronulla’s heart-on-sleeve alt-country darling Adam Newling is set to hit the road next month, in celebration of his forthcoming single ‘Sweetness’.
‘Sweetness’ is the first track taken from Adam’s new EP, set for release in two weeks. He and his band will give the track the hootenanny it deserves with three shows across Australia’s Coast.
“I’m putting out a new song ‘SWEETNESS’ and we’re taking it on the road. I’ll be bringing a hot live band for one night only in your cities. see ya there,” Adam shares.
The ‘Sweetness’ single tour will kick off on Friday, August 6th at Workers Club in Melbourne before heading to Wayaywards in Sydney on Saturday, August 7th, and finally Black Bear Lodge in Brisbane on Wednesday, August 18th.
Tickets for all shows are on sale now you can find all the relevant information below.
Adam Newling ‘Sweetness’ Single Tour
Supports to be announced
Tickets on sale now via adamnewling.com
Friday, August 6th
Workers Club, Melbourne
Saturday, August 7th
Waywards, Sydney
Wednesday, August 18th
Black Bear Lodge, Brisbane
