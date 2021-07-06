Cronulla’s heart-on-sleeve alt-country darling Adam Newling is set to hit the road next month, in celebration of his forthcoming single ‘Sweetness’.

‘Sweetness’ is the first track taken from Adam’s new EP, set for release in two weeks. He and his band will give the track the hootenanny it deserves with three shows across Australia’s Coast.

“I’m putting out a new song ‘SWEETNESS’ and we’re taking it on the road. I’ll be bringing a hot live band for one night only in your cities. see ya there,” Adam shares.

The ‘Sweetness’ single tour will kick off on Friday, August 6th at Workers Club in Melbourne before heading to Wayaywards in Sydney on Saturday, August 7th, and finally Black Bear Lodge in Brisbane on Wednesday, August 18th.

Tickets for all shows are on sale now you can find all the relevant information below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peruvian Dog Head pt. 2 (@adam_newling)

Adam Newling ‘Sweetness’ Single Tour

Supports to be announced



Tickets on sale now via adamnewling.com

Friday, August 6th

Workers Club, Melbourne

Saturday, August 7th

Waywards, Sydney

Wednesday, August 18th

Black Bear Lodge, Brisbane

