Image: Blondie is slated to appear at the inaugural Pandemonium Rocks

Another day, another vague Pandemonium Rocks update.

Chaos (pandemonium?) has surrounded the inaugural rock ‘n’ roll festival after 9 News reported earlier this month that Pandemonium had been cancelled just one month before it was due to take place. That was despite tickets still being available on the festival’s website at the time.

That led organisers to share a statement insisting the festival was, in fact, going ahead.

“Pandemonium is going ahead as planned in April,” the statement read. “While there are some changes coming, we can assure you the dates remain in place. The finalising of logistics is taking longer than expected.”

The statement concluded: “We will be issuing an update as soon as possible. We appreciate your concerns and please know that our full focus is bringing you the best event possible. Watch this space and thank you for your patience.”

Organisers followed that up with another statement today, revealing more details about plans for the festival.

“Pandemonium Rocks will be changing to a one stage event,” organisers said, promising that a “revised lineup” will be announced after Easter.

“For the sake of transparency, we are still waiting on responses from festival stakeholders across multiple time zones, which has a run on effect on ticketing, production, artwork, etc.

“We appreciate this may not be the update you were hoping for, but in order to avoid further confusion, we will share confirmed details as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience.”

Australia’s live music industry really needs a win right now: Splendour in the Grass was shockingly cancelled this week, despite boasting a stellar lineup headlined by the one and only Kylie Minogue (in an exclusive performance, no less).

Groovin the Moo 2024 was also unexpectedly cancelled just weeks after its packed lineup was revealed in February.

“We are extremely disappointed to announce that the Groovin the Moo 2024 tour has been forced to cancel. Ticket sales have not been sufficient to deliver a regional festival of this kind,” organisers said in a statement at the time.

Pandemonium Rocks is supposed to take place at Melbourne’s Caribbean Gardens on April 20th, The Domain in Sydney on April 25th, Gold Coast’s Doug Jennings Park on April 27th, and Bribie Island’s Sandstone Point Hotel on April 28th.

At the time of writing, it remains unclear which bands are still playing the festival.

Some of the biggest names in rock ‘n’ roll have been assembled for the inaugural edition: shock rocker Alice Cooper, iconic punks Dead Kennedys, post-punk favourites Gang of Four, and the one and only Blondie are set to appear at the festival. Placebo, Deep Purple, Wheatus, The Psychedelic Furs, and Palaye Royale also feature on the bill, but Deep Purple recently removed the festival from their touring schedule on their own website.

Wolfmother, Cosmic Psychos, and Gyroscope are due to fly the flag for Australia at Pandemonium.

We’ll bring you further updates about Pandemonium Rocks as they arrive.