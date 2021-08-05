A jukebox musical built around the music of Adam Schlesinger will open at New York’s Adirondack Theatre Festival, August 5th through 14th.

Adam Schlesinger, the singer-songwriter behind Fountains of Wayne and a repository film and TV music, died last April after being hospitalized with COVID-19. His lawyer confirmed that he died from complications of the coronavirus. He was 52.

Alongside his work as chief songwriter in Fountains of Wayne, Schlesinger conquered the songwriting for theatre, television and cinema. He wrote the theme song for the Tom Hanks-directed 1996 film That Thing You Do!, which earned him a nomination for an Academy Award and a Golden Globe. He also won three Emmy Awards for his musical contributions to the TV show Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

The musical, titled Traffic & Weather, after the 2007 album Fountains of Wayne, will feature career-spanning music from the late musician.

As Rolling Stone report, Broadway director and ATF co-founder Martha Banta developed the idea for Traffic & Weather in quarantine, following the passing of Schlesinger.

“You really don’t have to be knowledgeable about Adam or his work to enjoy this show,” Banta says. “He was an amazing contemporary storyteller and his humor and astute observations really shine through on these great pop songs.

“Those who are unfamiliar with his songwriting canon will leave the Wood Theater eager to discover more of his work. Plus the acting, dancing, and production elements are so fun.”

Tickets for Traffic & Weather are available here. Watch a trailer for the musical below.

Watch: Traffic & Weather an Adam Schlesinger Musical