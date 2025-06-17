Addison Rae has announced her debut global headline tour following the release of her critically acclaimed album Addison. The pop superstar will embark on ‘The Addison Tour’, kicking off on August 26th in Dublin before making her way across Europe, North America, and Australia.

The announcement comes on the back of impressive success for her debut album, which landed at #4 on the Billboard 200 and #2 on the ARIA Albums Chart. Released on June 6th, Addison has received widespread acclaim from critics and fans alike, with the Associated Press declaring “a new pop powerhouse is born” and Billboard stating it “solidifies her pop star status.”

Rae celebrated the album’s release earlier this month with a debut live performance at New York City’s iconic venue The Box. During the release party, she performed fan favourites including “Fame Is a Gun”, “Diet Pepsi”, and “Aquamarine”, with Billboard noting, “The performance was rich in imagery and high energy, perfectly mirroring the crowd’s excitement for the track.”

On her upcoming Australian leg of her global tour, the rising pop superstar will head to Melbourne, Brisbane, and Sydney this November (see full dates below).

The path to Addison began with the breakout success of lead single “Diet Pepsi”, released in August 2024. The infectious summer anthem earned Rae her first Billboard Hot 100 entry and set the stage for subsequent releases including the hypnotic “Aquamarine” and the bold, fashion-forward “High Fashion”.

Since early 2020, Rae has amassed over 88 million followers on TikTok, with more than 5.8 billion likes, and 34 million followers on Instagram, showcasing her massive cultural influence.

Pre-sales for The Addison Tour begin on Wednesday, June 18th at 10am local time across all territories, with the Frontier Member pre-sale commencing Thursday, June 19th at 10am local time. General public tickets go on sale Friday, June 20th at 10am local time.

Addison Rae 2025 Australian Tour

Presented by Frontier Touring and Penny Drop

Tuesday, November 11th (18+)

The Forum, Melbourne, VIC

Tickets: Ticketek

Friday, November 14th (18+)

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Monday, November 17th (All Ages)

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Tickets: Ticketek