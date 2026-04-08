The Adelaide Beer & BBQ Festival is back – now in a new location – with a lineup led by the likes of TISM and Speed.

Taking up residence at its new home at The Drive, the festival is returning on July 10th-11th with a huge program of music, feed, and brews. TISM, the boundary-pushing provocateurs, lead the lineup, joined by American singer-songwriter Ben Kweller, art-rock force Tropical Fuck Storm, and Sydney hardcore heavyweights Speed.

Also on the bill are Sydney indie iconcs Ratcat, recent Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Tim Rogers, ’90s alt-pop favourites The Mavis’s, and one of Australia’s most original voices, Kirin J Callinan. They’re also joined by noise rock duo Party Dozen, The Loud Hailers featuring Christa Hughes, and plenty of South Australian talent, with more to be announced.

Beyond the stage, the festival leans fully into what it does best, food and drink, with three sessions

across the weekend: Friday Night (18+), Saturday Day (family friendly) and Saturday Night (18+). Sydney’s Caroline Smoke, Canberra’s Big Box BBQ, and more will sit alongside a curated mix of Australia’s leading brewers, as well as a growing range of ‘not beer’ – including wine, gin, and more.

Festival co-founders Gareth Lewis and Aaron Sandow said the new venue signals a new start for the festival – after a decade at Adelaide Showground.

“We can’t wait to see what this little independent festival can look and taste like in its new home. Not only is it more accessible from the city, it allows us more space to be creative and build the festival we want to present now,” they said.

“Beer & BBQ Festival has always been about supporting the brewers, the chefs and the artists and they need support more than ever, this grown-up festival in the heart of the city means they can put their beers in the hands of more punters than ever before. And now we have a big shiny stage to play with!”

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Tickets to Adelaide Beer & BBQ Festival go on sale at 11am today (Thursday, April 9th). See here for details.

ADELAIDE BEER & BBQ FESTIVAL 2026

Friday, July 10th – Saturday, July 11th

The Drive, Adelaide SA

Lineup:

TISM | Ben Kweller | Ratcat | Tropical Fuck Storm

Speed | Tim Rogers | Kirin J Callinan | The Mavis’s

Party Dozen | The Loud Hailers | Public Figures | Sonic Reducer

Sandy Dish | Stupid Fuck the Silly Clown | Brad Chicken & the Bootstraps

Bronham | El Coyote | Hesh | Jon Ann

Young Offenders | Drew Akin | I Can’t Believe It’s Not Silverchair (formerly I Can’t Believe It’s Not Weezer)