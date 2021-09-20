Adele has made her relationship with sports agent Rich Paul Instagram official.

Rumors that Adele and Rich Paul were coupled up reached a groundswell two months ago when the couple attended Game 5 of the NBA finals in Phoenix.

The couple has also been snapped dining out at restaurants in New York and Los Angeles. They also attended LeBron James’ wife, Savannah James’, 35th birthday party last month.

Adele has now confirmed her relationship with the definitive romance marker of the era, a selfie nestled within the confines of a carefully curated Instagram dump.

The boyfriend reveal arrived two months after Paul told The New Yorker that he was “hanging out” with a “major pop star,” though he didn’t reveal the pop star’s name. Rich Paul is the founder and CEO of Klutch Sports Group, which represents LeBron James, among other well-known NBA players.

Adele was previously married to Simon Konecki, with whom she shares an 8-year-old son. The pair finalized their divorce in March. Following their split, rumors were circulating that Adele was romantically involved with Skepta, she responded to these rumors by declaring herself a “single cat lady” on Instagram.

Adele released her last album, 25, in 2015. The record debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 2oo. She is currently working on her fourth album.

