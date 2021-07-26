Skepta is coming back after a long absence, officially confirming that his new EP, titled All In, is set to drop at the end of this week.

We last got a Skepta record back in 2019 with Ignorance Is Bliss, which followed 2016’s blockbuster album Konnichiwa. More recently, he featured on the Fast and Furious 9 single ‘Lane Switcha’ alongside A$AP Rocky and Pop Smoke, as well as collaborating with slowthai on ‘Cancelled’.

Now he’s returning with All In, a five-track EP, featuring some stellar collaborations. The English rapper had first announced the EP last month and it capped a whirlwind few months for fans of the MC after it seemed like he hinted at the possibility of retirement back in March, as per NME.

Check out ‘Shutdown’ by Skepta:

He even took to Instagram Live to quash the rumours about his retirement last week. “I could never quit music,” he insisted to fans. “I don’t know who’s pushing that narrative, pushing that agenda that Skeppy is stopping music and all that. How? I am music.”

It was during the Instagram Live that Skepta appeared to reveal the release date of his upcoming EP would be July 30th for the first time, explaining that he wanted to give fellow English rapper Dave, with his new album We’re All Alone in This Together, his moment before him. “I’m going to let Dave’s album come out this week then I’m going to drop it the week after,” Skepta said.