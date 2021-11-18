Adele has hinted at the likelihood of collaborating with other artists on future projects, saying it’s “definitely a muscle I need to learn how to exercise”.

Speaking to Queenie author Candice Carty-Williams for the new issue of THE FACE, Adele revealed that she is “asked a lot” about teaming up with other artists

“I do get asked a lot. It’s definitely a muscle I need to learn how to exercise,” she said.

“I respect and love so many artists that I’ve come up with.

“We’re all similar ages, and I also think that we are the last bulk of artists that will be able to do what we did, how we did it, because people consume music so differently now, you know?”

The ‘Hello’ hitmaker also responded to those saying she needs to “shake up” her sound, declaring that she would never change.

“When the ‘Easy On Me’ snippet came out, I go online for, like, five seconds just to make sure the label have put it out properly and I see these comments … Not many, and it’s normally huge fans of other artists, saying: ‘Oh, when is she gonna shake up her sound?’ Why would I shake up my sound? No one else is doing my sound, so why would I change it up?

“But I think what’s happened is [since] I got signed, up until my last album came out [ ’25’ in 2015], the way the industry has completely changed.

“There was still a record industry. There were still record companies, there were still A&Rs when I last released an album. What I do, and what I was doing, it was encouraged. There was a safety around it.

“I think, now, there’s, like, 300,000 songs released a week! Everyone’s worried that time’s going to run out.

“Their team is encouraging them to do everything now, now, now, just to make a mark.

She added, “I’ve never been told to do that by anyone, I certainly wouldn’t do it if I was told to. That’s just not the way that artists I like move.”

The singer went on to admit she was “incredibly lucky” that she has had a “good experience in the music industry”, particularly as a woman.

Adele added: “I do feel incredibly lucky that I’ve only ever had a good experience in the music industry. I know that’s rare, especially for women.”

