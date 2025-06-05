The Red Hot Summer Tour has sold out two shows and added a second and final date for Sandstone Point Hotel on Sunday, 19th October, and Mornington Racecourse on Sunday, 30th November (see all dates below).

Tickets are available now through Ticketmaster.

An all-Australian lineup headlined by Crowded House will light up rural Australia as part of the Red Hot Summer Tour.

Pop-rock icons Crowded House will lead the tour, following a string of cross-Tasman shows late last year.

Joining them are sibling duo Angus & Julia Stone, new wave favourites The Church, folk-rock mainstays The Waifs, and Hunters & Collectors founder Mark Seymour, who will share the stage with soulful sisters Vika & Linda.

The star-studded lineup will perform at 10 rural locations, including the Hunter Valley, Mornington, and Swan Valley between October and December.

Here's a quick look at who's performing:

Crowded House: Having burst onto the scene with a platinum debut album in 1986, Crowded House have become one of Australia’s most well-known bands thanks to hits such as “Don’t Dream It’s Over”. Their raw and emotional style has continued to draw in fans almost four decades later, with more than 150million records sold worldwide alongside dozens of awards.

Angus & Julia Stone: The singer-songwriting sibling duo have released six studio albums since 2006, spanning across dreamy indie-pop and folk genres. Their smash hit “Big Jet Plane” elevated the pair into the mainstream where they’ve remained even with both siblings taking breaks for their own individual projects.

The Church: Forming in Sydney’s underground during the post-punk era, The Church have built a reputation as one of the world’s best live acts. Their 1988 album Starfish – featuring smash hit “Under the Milky Way” – peaked at No.11 in Australia and hit the top 50 in the US, helping them land in the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2010.

Mark Seymour with Vika & Linda: Seymour and the Bull sisters first met more than four decades ago in a South Melbourne recording studio. They’ve been collaborating together since Vika & Linda’s debut 1994 album before the sisters appeared on a Hunters & Collectors album. They most recently appeared on the Red Hot Summer Tour of 2023.

The Waifs: Featuring sisters Vikki Thorn and Donna Simpson alongside Josh Cunningham, The Waifs have built a cult-like following thanks to their raw folk-rock and a dedication to perform at small venues across the nation. They went on to open for Bob Dylan on 30 of his tour dates across the United States in 2003, the same year they released their hit album Up All Night.

Presale tickets are available through Ticketmaster and ANZ Circle from 9am on Tuesday, June 3rd to 11.59pm on Wednesday, June 4th. General public tickets go on sale at 9am on Thursday, June 5th.

RED HOT SUMMER TOUR DATES 2025:

Saturday, October 11th

Harrup Park, Mackay, QLD

THIS IS A ‘LEGENDS ON THE LAWN’ EVENT

All ages show – Under 18’s must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian

Saturday, October 18th

Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island, QLD

This is an 18 plus show

SOLD OUT

Sunday, October 19th

Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island, QLD

This is an 18 plus show

NEW SHOW JUST ANNOUNCED

Saturday, October 25th

Roche Estate, Hunter Valley, NSW

This is an 18 plus show

Sunday, October 26th

Berry Showgrounds, Berry, NSW

All ages show – Under 18’s must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian

Saturday, November 1st

Victoria Park, Ballarat, VIC

All ages show – Under 18’s must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian

Sunday, November 2nd

Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley, VIC

All ages show – Under 18’s must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian

Saturday, November 15th

Queens Park, Toowoomba, QLD

All ages show – Under 18’s must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian

Sunday, November 16th

Broadwater Parklands, Southport, QLD

This is an 18 plus show

Saturday, November 22nd

Mannum Golf Club, Mannum, SA

THIS IS A ‘SOUNDS BY THE RIVER’ EVENT

Line-up differs slightly: Crowded House, Angus & Julia Stone, The Cruel Sea, Mark Seymour with Vika & Linda and The Waifs

All ages show – Under 18’s must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian

Sunday, November 23rd

Seppeltsfield Wines, Seppeltsfield, SA

This is an 18 plus show

Saturday, November 29th

Mornington Racecourse, Mornington, VIC

This is an 18 plus show

SOLD OUT

Sunday, November 30th

Mornington Racecourse, Mornington, VIC

This is an 18 plus show

NEW SHOW JUST ANNOUNCED

Saturday, December 6th

Sandalford Estate, Swan Valley, WA

This is an 18 plus show