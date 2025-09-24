If you’re going to see Oasis in Australia, you could go looking like the ’90s versions of the Gallagher brothers thanks to adidas.

That’s because the adidas x Oasis merch line is officially heading to Australia. The exclusive merchandise will be available on these shores from next Monday, September 29th, ideal timing ahead of the Oasis reunion tour rocking into town.

The collection of ’90s-inspired adidas Originals x Oasis Live ’25 appeared will be available to Aussie fans within adidas retail stores and adidas.com.au.

Taking inspiration from the styles that Oasis immortalised in the ’90s (and, indeed, have continued to wear ever since), the collection features a co-branded 26-piece range of timeless adidas staples in various colours.

The collection features Firebird tracksuits, a personal favourite of Noel Gallagher’s; raglan sleeve jersey, famously worn by Liam’s brother Noel in a ’90s charity football match; coach jackets, and, of course, bucket hats aplenty.

Above all, the collection brings the 1990s to the 2020s.

“In the 90s, the adidas tracksuit and trainers were integral to a quintessentially British look that became synonymous with the band,” as a press release notes. “The roots of this look were both out of the football terraces of the UK, and Oasis who were lifelong fans of both football and adidas — naturally adopted that style.

The result? “An accessible look that has continued to shape style through generations.”

While Australia won’t be getting a special pop-up store (see below) like the one that came to the Gallagher brothers’ English hometown, Manchester, the adidas store in Melbourne will have a ‘Launch Zone’ where they will display the collection, if you fancy browsing before buying.

Oasis are bringing their reunion tour (with, presumably, lots of adidas merch packed into their tour bus) to Australia next month. The Britpop legends will play multiple east coast dates, supported by Ball Park Music.

The US leg of their global trek earned a positive review from Rolling Stone US, who noted the band had finally shown Americans what they were all about.

“The response to the whole of Oasis’ catalog, as well as the remarkable amount of twentysomethings in the crowd, made the case that the band has grown a whole new fan base across the Atlantic. Thirty-one years since they first performed in the U.S., the Gallaghers can still break America. Or, maybe in Chicago, they already did,” the review concluded.

Rolling Stone AU/NZ was at one of their hometown shows at Heaton Park, which was an understandably unforgettable occasion.

“Forget the rumours. Oasis are back. From what we’re seeing on stage, Noel and Liam are absolutely on the same page and there’s no reason to believe they’re going anywhere anytime soon,” Editor-in-Chief Neil Griffiths praised.

In other Oasis news, the band today released “Morning Glory (Unplugged)”, taken from the forthcoming What’s The Story Morning Glory? (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition), out October 3rd via Big Brother Recordings. Listen below.

This special record features new unplugged versions of five Oasis classics: “Morning Glory”, “Cast No Shadow”, “Champagne Supernova”, and, yes, “Wonderwall”.

The new unplugged versions were produced and mixed by Noel and Callum Marinho from the original master recordings at Noel’s studio, Lone Star Sound, in London.