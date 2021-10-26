K-pop group aespa member Giselle has apologised for lip-syncing a racial slur in a behind-the-scenes clip.

“I would like to apologise for mouthing the wrongful word from the lyrics of the song that was playing on-site.” she said in a tweet. “I had no intentions of doing it with any purpose and got carried away when one of my favourite artist’s song was played. I sincerely apologise.”

In a separate tweet, she added: “I will continue to learn and be more conscious of my actions.”

The clip in question pertains to aespa’s jacket shooting for their latest EP, SAVAGE. In the video, Giselle appears to be singing along to SZA’s ‘Love Galore’ and mouths the N-word.

Hello, this is GISELLE. I would like to apologize for mouthing the wrongful word from the lyrics of the song that was playing on-site. I had no intentions of doing it with any purpose and got carried away when one of my favorite artist's song was played. I sincerely apologize. — aespa (@aespa_official) October 25, 2021

Giselle’s actions follow a recent wave of change and cultural sensitivity in K-pop, where stars have consciously apologised for appropriating other cultures or using insensitive terms. Largely led by international fans, it seems to be driving a shift in the landscape of modern-day K-pop.

Earlier this year, BLACKPINK’s Lisa apologised for wearing braids in her hair in the performance video for her track ‘Money’ after fans claimed it was appropriating black culture. Indian fans of BLACKPINK also called out YG Entertainment for featuring an idol of the Hindu God Ganesha in ‘How You Like That’. In a re-uploaded version of the music video, the idol was later removed.

Recent years have also seen K-pop stars actively donate to and support anti-racist movements such as #StopAsianHate and Black Lives Matter. In an emotional statement denouncing hate against the AAPI diaspora, boy-group BTS said last year: “We recall moments when we faced discrimination as Asians. We have endured expletives without reason and were mocked for the way we look. We were even asked why Asians spoke in English. We cannot put into words the pain of becoming the subject of hatred and violence for such a reason.”

