Against Me! have announced a simply massive tour of the U.S. which they will be undergoing with help from Stef Chura. This is finally your chance to catch the prolific band live.

Against Me! will hit the road once again in 2020, invading the U.S. as winter turns into spring. The legendary punk band are also working on a new album, which will be their follow-up to 2016’s Shape Shift With Me. We’ve been waiting patiently for some new Against Me! masterpieces, and you just might be able to catch some new songs live.

Frontwoman Laura Jane Grace most recently released her debut solo album, Bought to Rot, in 2018, but the musician’s focus is once again on Against Me! The Florida four-piece is currently in the writing process for their eighth studio album, which does not yet have a projected release date.

Against Me!’s 2020 tour will begin March 11 in Holyoke, Mass. and continue until April 4 in Atlantic City, N.J. Stef Chura has been tapped as support for the full tour, minus the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival gig.

Check out the full list of 2020 tour dates, along with Against Me!’s remaining 2019 shows, below.

Listen to ‘FUCKMYLIFE666’ by Against Me!

Against Me! Official Tour Dates for 2020

March 11 – Holyoke, Mass. @ Gateway City Arts

March 12 – Portland, Maine @ Port City Music Hall

March 13 – Pawtucket, R.I. @ The Met

March 14 – Burlington, Vt. @ Higher Ground

March 17 – State College, Pa. @ Re//Bar

March 18 – Millvale, Pa. @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

March 19 – Richmond, Va. @ The Broadberry

March 20 – Durham, N.C. @ Motorco Music Hall

March 21 – Asheville, N.C. @ The Orange Peel

March 22 – Charlotte, N.C. @ The Underground, Fillmore Charlotte

Mach 24 – Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Culture Room

March 25 – St. Augustine, Fla. @ Backyard Stage at St. Aug.

March 26 – Orlando, Fla. @ The Social

March 27 – Tampa, Fla. @ Crowbar

March 28 – Pensacola, Fla. @ Vinyl Music Hall

March 29 – New Orleans, La. @ Republic NOLA

March 31 – Jackson, Miss. @ Duling Hall

April 01 – Birmingham, Ala. @ Saturn

April 02 – Athens, Ga. @ 40 Watt

April 04 – Atlantic City, N.J. @ The Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival *No Stef Chura