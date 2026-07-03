Against The Current are heading back to Australia, with the modern rock trio announcing two exclusive headline shows for January 2027 as part of their global ‘Till Death & Back’ tour.

The band will perform at Melbourne’s 170 Russell on Thursday, January 21st, before heading to Sydney’s Liberty Hall on Friday, January 22nd. The dates mark Against The Current’s first Australian performances since their 2023 ‘Nightmares & Daydreams’ world tour.

Artist and Spotify presales begin on Monday, July 6th at 10am, followed by a Destroy All Lines presale on Wednesday, July 8th at 10am. General public tickets will then go on sale Friday, July 10th at 10am. All times are local.

Formed in 2011 by vocalist Chrissy Costanza, guitarist Dan Gow and drummer Will Ferri, the band has grown from a teenage passion project into one of modern rock’s most recognisable independent acts. After breaking through with their 2014 EP Infinity and debut album In Our Bones in 2016, the trio continued to evolve with Past Lives (2018) before embracing a heavier, more independent direction in recent years.

Their recent run of singles, including “silent stranger”, “blindfolded”, and “good guy”, has collectively amassed more than 40 million streams, while this year’s releases “Heavenly” and “Dead Man Walking” offer the latest preview of the band’s forthcoming album.

The tour follows a milestone period for Against The Current, who celebrated their 15th anniversary in 2026. Beyond their own catalogue, they have also left a significant mark on gaming culture through their collaboration with Riot Games on “Legends Never Die”, which has surpassed one billion global streams.

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Over the years, the band has shared stages with the likes of Fall Out Boy, Good Charlotte, and All Time Low while building a devoted international fanbase through headline tours and festival appearances.

Their last Australian visit in 2023 earned strong reviews, with Backseat Mafia writing of the Sydney show: “When Against The Current took the stage, the energy in the room was undeniable…each song was delivered with passion and precision, and the crowd responded in kind, singing along with every word.”

For complete tour and ticket information, see here.

AGAINST THE CURRENT AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2027

Thursday, January 21st

170 Russell, Melbourne VIC

Friday, January 22nd

Liberty Hall, Sydney NSW