Ahren Stringer is back in the studio — but this time, it’s not with The Amity Affliction.

The longtime vocalist and bassist has officially begun work on a new band project, recording the debut album in Mexico City with a new crew of collaborators.

Photos obtained by Blunt Magazine show Stringer working in Marco Aurelio Conde’s studio alongside ex-Volumes vocalist Yung Yogi, producer Ana Döring, and several others. While the band name hasn’t been revealed just yet, this marks the first major move in Stringer’s post-Amity chapter — and fans won’t have to wait long for new music.

Speaking to Blunt at the time of his wedding, Stringer described this phase as a full reset: “It’s all a clean slate, it’s the first day of the rest of my life — a new band and a solo career.” He confirmed that recording was underway in Mexico with what he called “some of the most insane valedictorians in the music industry.”

While the new band’s name hasn’t been officially revealed, what we do know is that it includes Stringer and Yung Yogi, with solo music from Stringer still planned down the line. The sessions are taking place at Conde’s studio in Mexico City — Conde is a respected producer, arranger, composer, and multi-instrumentalist.

Stringer confirmed his departure from The Amity Affliction earlier this year after a wave of speculation and a messy public unravelling between the bandmates. While the frontman cited personal reasons, Amity later released a statement referencing a total breakdown in the relationship, citing “certain behaviours” they could no longer tolerate. Stringer denied allegations of addiction made during the fallout.

Despite the tension, the band’s statement ended with a gesture of goodwill: “The music we’ve created with Ahren will forever bind us and we are thankful for the good times we had together. We wish Ahren all the best in his personal and professional future.”

Meanwhile, The Amity Affliction have been teasing new music of their own, including a new unreleased track performed live in Brazil titled “All That I Remember.” It’s unclear whether it’ll be part of a full project, but with both camps seemingly cooking new material, fans of the genre are about to be fed.

There’s no word yet on a release date for Stringer’s new project.