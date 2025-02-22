The bad blood between The Amity Affliction and ex-bandmate Ahren Stringer is spilling over into a trademark battle.

Documents published online by IP Australia, the federal government agency that administers intellectual property rights and legislation for patents, trademarks, and design rights, reveal both parties are engaged in a tug-of-war over the band’s name and its reproduction on recordings and elsewhere.

Stringer has filed separate trademark applications for “The Amity Affliction” and “Amity Affliction” under Class 41, covering music production, publishing, and entertainment services, and Class 9, covering audio recordings featuring music.

These applications are listed as “under examination”, with final acceptance decisions due by January 10th, 2026.

According to Blunt, which broke the story, Stringer applied for control of the band’s trademark earlier this month, though, just four days later, frontman Joel Birch filed a formal opposition to block it.

Then, on Friday, February 21, 2025, Birch reportedly submitted his Statement of Grounds and Particulars, detailing his version of events on why the trademark should be denied. Those details have yet to be published.

For now, a waiting game, a headache and a distraction for both sides.

Tone Deaf has reached out to reps for comment.

The relationship between Stringer and his former band is at an all-time low. Just a week earlier, The Amity Affliction broke its silence on their talismanic, and troubled, bass player and clean vocalist.

“Ahren will no longer be touring or recording with The Amity Affliction,” reads a statement from the Australia post-hardcore band.

“The band have had to cancel tours and pass on many opportunities in hopes of supporting Ahren,” continued the message, signed by Birch, Dan Brown and Joe Longobardi, “but moving forward we find it impossible to continue to tolerate certain behaviours that have been directed at ourselves and those close to us. Ahren has made it very clear on numerous occasions that he does not enjoy or want to continue touring.”

Those problems have been visible for months. Fans knew something was awry when AA and Stringer abruptly parted ways whilst touring North America, with True North’s Tim Beken recruited into the group as cover for their remaining dates.

Stringer hinted at a departure last month when he wrote that his solo career was about to get underway. “Way better music and it’s all written by me,” Stringer wrote on social media. “Debut album coming real soon, and by soon I mean real soon.” The 38-year-old musician is credited as co-songwriter and composer on many AA works.

The band has since announced it would honour all upcoming shows, including a month-long US run kicking off February 28th at San Diego’s SOM, and a spot on the bill for Darwin’s BASSINTHEGRASS festival, set for May 17th.