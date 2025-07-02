They’ve landed US No. 1s, and induction into the ARIA Hall of Fame. Now Air Supply will be immortalised on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Led by Russell Hitchcock and Graham Russell, the Australian soft-rock legends are among the 35 recording artists, actors, entertainers, and more who will be immortalised in La La Land.

The pair met in Sydney on May 12th, 1975 while performing in the Jesus Christ Superstar musical. They found common ground in their love of the Beatles, and went on to dominate the US charts.

After signing with Clive Davis’ Arista Records, Air Supply went on a run in the early ’80s. It all started with “Lost in Love”, which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1980, and triggered a Beatles-esque run of seven consecutive top fives.

Along the way, a trip to the top of the American leaderboard with “The One That You Love” (1981), and No. 2 for “Making Love Out of Nothing at All” (1983).

All told, the duo has sold more than 40 million albums, including 5 million copies sold in the US for their Greatest Hits,and they’re recognised as one of the first western bands to perform in China and Taiwan.

Air Supply also floated to the top tier of the Australian charts with their catchy pop numbers, including “Love and Other Bruises”, which went to No. 2. Induction into the ARIA Hall of Fame came in 2013.

Air Supply are the subject of a forthcoming biopic, All Out of Love: The Air Supply Story, a film that “explores the highs and lows of the band’s career and their rise to international fame,” reads the official blurb.

Fifty years on, they continue to perform those hits with up to 130 shows each year.

Announced overnight, the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2026 includes actors Timothée Chalamet, Rami Malek, and Marion Cotillard; retired NBA great Shaquille O’Neal; late British director Tony Scott; and Grammy Award-winning singers Miley Cyrus and Angélique Kidjo.

Honorees are chosen by the Walk of Fame selection panel of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, from “hundreds” of nominations. Those selections were ratified by the Chamber’s board of directors on June 25th.

Air Supply join a party of Australians with stars on the famous spot, including actors Nicole Kidman, Russell Crowe, and Cate Blanchett; late entertainer Olivia Newton-John; swashbuckling late actor Errol Flynn and “I Am Woman” singer Helen Reddy.