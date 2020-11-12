Brooklyn Vegan has reported the death of, Alec Baillie, bassist for punk bands Choking Victim and Leftöver Crack.

Punk band, Choking Victim and political punk/ska band, Leftöver Crack were prolific bands for those who were on those scenes, with Baillie’s recent passing being a very sad loss for all.

Baillie was found dead in East Village, New York. Right now, further details into Baillie’s cause of death haven’t been revealed.

With the death coming as a shock to fans and band members alike, Leftöver Crack posted a tribute via their Facebook, expressing their deep despair of their loss.

“It is with a heavy heart we regret to share the passing of our bandmate, bass-player and friend Alec Baillie on Tuesday morning. Along with guitarist/vocalist Scott Sturgeon, Alec was a co-founding member of the bands, No Commercial Value and the Crack Rock Steady Seven… there are always people that need to help others in order to value themselves. Alec surely was one of them.”

The band’s Facebook post also went on to describe some of Baillie’s most notable music contributions to the bands, Choking Victim and Leftöver Crack, including being a co-writer of songs, ‘5-Finger Discount, ‘Operation MOVE’ and ‘Life Is Pain’, just to name a few.

Along with the bands mentioned in Leftöver Crack’s Facebook post, Baillie also played in long-running ska band, Agent 99. And over the course of his career, performed on and released 15 studio albums across 25 years.

Baillie was a crucial part of all of these bands and across his career, his biggest achievement was being at the forefront of fusing ska and punk music. As a result, his role as an artist who was a part of the late-1990’s underground post-punk era of NYC can’t go unnoticed.

May Alec Baillie rest in peace. We keep Baillie’s family, friends and fans alike in our thoughts.