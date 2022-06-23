Legendary rocker Alice Cooper has highlighted the importance of being in great shape as a touring musician and explained that drugs can hinder an artist’s ability to perform.

Cooper told Rolling Stone Deutschland how much importance he places on his own health while performing. “Part of it is knowing when to eat, when to sleep, when to you know, have fun – keep it fun. I think that’s the most important thing. If you if you treat it like a job, then it’s not as much fun.”

“But that [show] is going to be the most important part of the day, because you’re 100% for that show. You want everybody to be in top physical condition. That’s why I think that drugs have kind of disappeared. For real touring bands, professional bands, you don’t really see a lot of alcohol problems, or drug problems.

“Because finally, everybody’s realized that in order to survive on the road, you can’t party like you used to when you were 23. You have to really be in good shape physically. I do four shows a week, or five sometimes. And I’m 74, but I feel great. I get done with the show. And I feel absolutely great. But that’s because I’ve never smoked. I haven’t had a drink in 40 years. And you know, I’ve really kind of treated my body pretty well.”

In the same interview, the Godfather of shock rock explained that he believes it’s important to treat everyone involved with his concert production the same.

“I think it starts at the top. I think that whoever’s leading the band, the other guys mold into that. So I treat the guy that sweeps the stage with the same respect as I treat the guitar player, or the bass player – everybody gets treated the same. If, we have a night off, for example. I’ll invite everybody to dinner. We take 35-40 people to dinner. And that means everybody – the lowest guy on the totem pole is treated exactly the same as the band.

“And to me, once you do that, you get loyalty – you know, most guys don’t even know who worked for them. I know everybody that works for me. And I know pretty much their families…And that way, every show, everybody wants to do the best show that night, make it represent the best thing. And I want them to have pride in the show. Not just the fact that, ‘Oh, all I do is the lighting.’ I go ‘No. Without that lighting I don’t look good. So you are as important as I am.’ That’s how I think you work a band.”

