Alice Cooper Group has unveiled their latest single “Up All Night” just one week before the release of their highly anticipated album The Revenge of Alice Cooper.

The track is described as a defiant, riff-heavy anthem that harkens back to the band’s heyday in 1971. “Up All Night” serves as the final teaser before the full album drops on Friday, July 25th.

The release comes ahead of a pre-release event in London on Thursday, July 24th that will reunite the original band members—Alice, Dennis Dunaway, Neal Smith, and Michael Bruce—on stage together. The sold-out event, which was snapped up within 24 hours of announcement, will be hosted by Sir Tim Rice and feature legendary producer Bob Ezrin, often considered the honorary sixth member of the band.

Fans unable to attend in person need not worry, as the event will be streamed live globally via the Alice Cooper and earMUSIC YouTube channels, as well as on TalksShopLive, giving audiences worldwide access to this historic reunion.

The upcoming album was recorded in Connecticut with Bob Ezrin at the production helm, bringing the classic Alice Cooper sound into the present day with theatrical storytelling and vintage horror elements. In a poignant touch, the album includes a posthumous guitar appearance from Glen Buxton on the track “What Happened To You”, preserving the legacy of the late guitarist within the band’s reunion project.

Previous singles from the album include “Black Mamba” and “Wild Ones”, showcasing the album’s primal energy and rebellious spirit. ‘The Revenge of Alice Cooper’ will be available in various physical formats, including limited edition vinyl colours, a deluxe box set, and an exclusive smart format art print that includes access to two bonus tracks and a high-definition download.

The original Alice Cooper Group revolutionised rock music in the early 1970s by combining hard-hitting sounds with shocking theatrical performances. Working with producer Bob Ezrin, they pioneered shock rock with their macabre stage shows featuring guillotines and snakes.

Their influential albums including Love It to Death (1971), Killer (1971), School’s Out (1972), and Billion Dollar Babies (1973) produced iconic hits like “I’m Eighteen”, “Elected”, “School’s Out”, and “No More Mr. Nice Guy”. The band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2011, cementing their status as rock legends.

Alice Cooper Group’s “Up All Night” is out now.