Alice Ivy and Elizabeth have submitted a late contender in the song of the summer stakes.

We’ve entered January’s home stretch. It’s felt like a bloody long summer considering that devastating fires have been burning since September. But the song of the 2019-20 summer is yet to be anointed.

Melbourne-based producer Alice Ivy has thrown her hat into the ring with a banging revamp of ‘parties’ by fellow Melburnian Elizabeth.

‘Parties’ originally appeared on Elizabeth’s debut LP, The Wonderful World of Nature, which came out last November. It’s a tender, intelligent and warmly melodic album from the ex-Totally Mild singer. It would’ve topped critics’ best-of-2019 lists around the globe had it benefited from a similar promo budget to Lana Del Rey’s Norman Fucking Rockwell!

Ivy’s new ‘parties’ remix is a total stinker (that’s a good thing). The original invokes the tug and pull of Madonna’s ‘Like A Prayer’, but without the massive dynamic shifts. Ivy essentially turns the song on its head. Elizabeth’s lead vocal remains, but it’s paired with a throbbing electronic backing. The finished product screams of hot afternoons under the sprinkler and midnight walks in 30+ degrees.

Watch: Elizabeth – ‘parties (Alice Ivy remix)’

“I still remember the first time I heard Elizabeth singing. It was a Sunday morning at Meredith Music Festival and she completely cured my hangover! I was stoked to be able to flip ‘parties’ into a little dance remix,” Ivy said to Pilerats.

All proceeds from ‘parties (Alice Ivy remix)’ purchases made via Bandcamp will be split between The Fire Relief Fund for First Nations Communities and Wildlife Victoria for the first month of release.

You can have your Hottest 100, because I know what I’ll be listening to this Saturday.