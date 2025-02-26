Alice Springs will be lit up with awesome instalations and great arts and entertainment for the 10th anniversary of the Parrtjima Festival.

The free, all-ages event is the only Aboriginal light festival of its kind, and will showcase the works of more than 20 First Nations artists across six major installations, alongside more than 100 performers and special guests spanning music, comedy, art, workshops, talks and more.

For the festival’s music component, Troy Cassar-Daley will kick off the entertainment with his only his only free performance announced for the remainder of 2025, and his only free gig scheduled for 2025 in Outback Australia.

On the closing weekend, the festival is set to break new ground with a unique ticketed performance by the Darwin Symphony Orchestra. The unforgettable open-air event will immerse audiences in a stunning fusion of music and light as the 50+ piece orchestra plays alongside some acclaimed Desert Divas including Catherine Satour, Casii Williams, and Bronwyn Stuart.

Other acts included in the lineup throughout the festival include singer-songwriter Bumpy, hip-hop group Dem Mob, and Warren H Williams & Western Wind.

The festival is also branching into comedy for the first time on Thursday April 10th, with stand-ups Andy Saunders and Sean Choolburra taking to the stage.

Parrtjima Curator Rhoda Roberts AO said the festival would continue to “shine new light on age-old traditions and fresh expressions.”

“Come and feel the red earth beneath your feet as you look up at the magic that is Arrernte country as we illuminate the majestic MacDonnell Ranges,” she said.

Tickets for the Darwin Symphony Orchestra performance are available via the festival’s website and select travel partners. Limited free tickets for certain areas will be released closer to the event, along with a small number of tickets at the door.

Parrtijima is on from Friday April 4th to Sunday April 13th at Alice Springs Desert Park. More information, the full program and registration for the event is available at parrtjimaaustralia.com.au