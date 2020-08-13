Alicia Keys and Khalid have hinted at a new collaboration, with fans speculating that a cryptic tweet exchange could mean new music.

Keys got straight to it and shared a post on Twitter, captioning it “I think it’s time.”

The 15 second audio clip featured the lyrics, “Because I’m so, so done/I’m living the way that I want”.

Check out Alicia Keys’ sample track on Twitter below:

Khalid responded with a simple but enthusiastic “YUP!”

Check out Khalid’s reply to her on Twitter below:

The 15-time Grammy Award winning artist (who also hosted the event this year) does love a good collaboration. Her recent single with Miguel, ‘Show Me Love’ drew rave reviews from critics.

It was also the eleventh single to hit the number one spot on the Billboard charts for “Adult R & B songs.” Michael B Jordan, Zoe Saldana and her husband Marco Perego Saldana featured in the music video alongside Keys and Miguel.

Check out the music video for ‘Show Me Love’ below:

Khalid is also a six-time, Grammy-nominated artist.

More recently, his ‘Songwriter of the Year’ accolade at the BMI Pop Awards showed his talent that’s anything but “young, dumb and broke.”

Connect these two as a power duo, and make it happen.

These artists are not just known for their music.

Alicia Keys recently performed her single ‘Perfect Way to Die’ at the BET Awards, as a direct response to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Khalid is a winner of the NAACP Image Awards for his work on the Black Panther soundtrack and compilation. The NAACP Image Awards honour outstanding performances in film, television, music, and literature by people of colour.

He also released a single in June with SG Lewis and Victoria Monet, titled ‘Experience.’

Amidst the BLM protests, he the trio stuck to the intended release date:

“We’ve always used music as a form of escapism from troubling things.”

Please give us this escape in isolation, Alicia and Khalid.

Check out ‘Perfect Way to Die’ by Alicia Keys below: