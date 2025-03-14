Each time she curates her setlist, Alison Moyet confronts the complicated task of selecting cuts from across a 40-year career.

There is one number, her biggest hit in the United States, that Moyet won’t be performing for audiences in Australia and New Zealand.

To Moyet, “Invisible” is invisible.

“For the longest time I haven’t sung it; I don’t think since Raindancing in about 1987,” she tells Rolling Stone AU/NZ.

There’s a couple of reasons. “When you first start singing as a youngster, you’re so exposed to the American sounds,” the Essex, England singer explains. “You start emulating those songs, which is great when you’re young. It’s all about projection. You imagine what heartache is.”

Now, at age 63, Moyet has changed her tune. “Fuck it,” she says. “I can’t sing ‘spend a dime’ because I don’t spend dimes and I don’t spend dollars. And when it comes down to the whole message of a man doing me wrong, it’s just like, ‘oh, fuck off’. If he’s an arsehole, kick him into touch. I’m not a whiner. And that lyric becomes that.”

The early ‘80s hold complicated memories for Moyet, too. “That time for me wasn’t a great time,” she admits. “So, it’s not even like I have that. It’s just not who I am.”

Though it’s in Moyet’s bin, “Invisible” was a hit. Written by Lamont Dozier of the legendary American songwriting team Holland–Dozier–Holland for her debut LP, Alf, “Invisible” cracked the top 40 on both sides of the Atlantic. The single went to No. 21 in the UK back in 1984, and No. 31 on the Billboard Hot 100, for her career-best chart position in the United States. “Invisible” also reached No. 15 in Australia.

“I’m not that fragile flower that needs to be affirmed by somebody,” she continues, reflecting on “Invisible”. “And what I’ve found as I’ve gotten older, I really have to engage with what on seeing. Gone is the day that I would ever stand on stage and look down at a setlist and think, ‘oh, I’m looking forward to that one being over’. I don’t want to dial it in.”

The holder of three BRIT Awards and an MBE for services to music, Moyet has a significant body of work including six UK top 10 singles — versions of which appear on her latest studio album, Key. It’s a collection of hits, fan favourites, deep cuts, she explains, all of them written or co-written by Moyet, and reconstructed with the help of producer Sean McGhee, her live musical director for the past decade.

When she brings her Key Live 2025 tour to these parts this May and June, for a trek produced by TEG Live, expect the gourmet experience.

On recent dates in her homeland, Moyet has performed Yazoo favourites “Don’t Go”, “Nobody’s Diary” and “Only You”, plus solo standards “Is This Love?”, “All Cried Out”, “Love Resurrection” and more.

Just don’t hold your breath for “Invisible”. It ain’t going nowhere.

Alison Moyet ‘Key Live 2025’ Australia & New Zealand Tour

May 21st – Auckland, Town Hall

May 24th – Wellington, Michael Fowler Centre

May 26th – Christchurch, Isaac Theatre Royal (Sold Out)

May 27th – Christchurch, Isaac Theatre Royal

May 29th – Brisbane, QPAC Concert Hall

May 31st – Sydney, Darling Harbour Theatre

June 1st – Melbourne, Plenary

June 4th – Perth, Riverside Theatre

Tickets available at teglive.com.au.