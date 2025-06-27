Alison Wonderland is back and she’s not easing in gently. Her new single “Get Started” just dropped and it’s an all-out blitz.

It’s the first taste of her upcoming album (landing later this year), and if this track is anything to go by, 2025 is about to be massive for Wonderland. The song is loud, tense, and emotional — exactly the kind of controlled chaos that makes her one of the best in the game.

She wrote and co-produced it with Dylan Ragland (you know him from SIDEPIECE and Party Favor) and Kella Armitage, with mixing by Tristan Hoogland and mastering from Dale Becker — the team behind work for Flume, Joji and Billie Eilish. In other words, she’s not playing around.

“Get Started” isn’t just a banger — it’s a mission statement. The bass is deep, the synths are wild, and the vocals are full of feeling. Wonderland sounds like she’s ripping something out of her chest and handing it to you with a beat drop.

The video, directed by Conor Pritchard, is pure visual madness in the best way. It’s grungy, cinematic, and weirdly empowering — kind of like Wonderland’s entire career so far.

Let’s not forget, this is the same artist who became the highest-billed female DJ at Coachella, has sold out Red Rocks seven times, and remixed Dua Lipa. Her last album Loner mixed vulnerability and rage in a way few artists pull off — and now she’s back with even more heat.

“Get Started” is exactly what the title says — a kick-off, a warning shot, a signal that the next chapter’s about to go hard.