Alison Wonderland is gearing up for a big 2025.

The Australian DJ and producer has announced her fourth studio album, Ghost World, due out October 3rd.

Alongside the announcement, she’s released a new single, “iwannaliveinadream”.

“It’s all about trying to escape reality for a small amount of time because right now the real world feels too noisy,” she said. “This song sounds nostalgic and dreamy.”

The “iwannaliveinadream” video, shot and directed in New Zealand by filmmaker Conor Pritchard, is out now.

Previous singles “Get Started” and “Again? Fuck” will also appear on Ghost World.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Speaking on the album’s themes, Wonderland shared: “I often feel like I’m wandering this earth trying to find my home, both artistically and personally..sometimes it feels like the search will never end, I want people to know that while you’re on that search, there is place of refuge here for you, with us, in Ghost World”.

“I am forever grateful for the people who listen to my music and allow me to continue to create, to exorcize complicated feelings and emotions through my art and – yes – my ego death haha. I am only here because you are.“

Alison Wonderland is one of Australia’s most successful electronic exports, with a No. 1 album on Billboard’s Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart (Awake, 2018), and a historic performance at Coachella that made her the highest-billed female DJ in the festival’s history.

Wonderland has performed four times at Coachella, headlined Red Rocks’ “Temple of Wonderland” seven times, and taken full creative control of shows at major festivals including Tomorrowland, Ultra, Electric Daisy Carnival, Bonnaroo, and Austin City Limits. She has sold more than 800,000 headline tickets in the U.S. alone and amassed over 1.1 billion global streams.

Her previous three albums all landed in the ARIA Top 10, with Loner (2022) reaching No. 3 and also charting in the U.S. Top 10 on Billboard’s Dance/Electronic Albums chart. Wonderland also launched her own label, FMU Records, and revived her side project Whyte Fang in 2022. In 2024, she returned to Coachella to perform with Kaskade and headlined Neon City Festival in Las Vegas.

She was recently ranked No. 5 in Rolling Stone AU/NZ’s 50 Greatest Australian Electronic Acts of All Time.

Alison Wonderland’s “iwannaliveinadream” is out now.