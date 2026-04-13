Alison Wonderland has announced an Australian tour set for June, in support of her new album Ghost World.

The Ghost World Tour will see Wonderland bring her immersive live show to intimate venues across the country, including stops in Brisbane on June 4th, Melbourne on June 5th, and Adelaide on June 7th, alongside a landmark Sydney event: ‘Alison Wonderland Presents: Wonderland Warehouse Project’.

A full circle moment for the artist, the concept nods to the underground warehouse parties that first defined her rise in Australia. Once held in undisclosed locations with fans transported in by bus, Alison Wonderland is reimagining warehouses on a larger scale.

The one-night-only event will take over Carriageworks on June 6th as part of Vivid, marking an evolution of that legacy: a fully curated concept designed to bring the world of Ghost World to life with guests including Anna Lunoe, Airwolf Paradise, KATAYANAGI TWINS, and Prophecy Girl.

“Ghost World is meant to be played live, and I’m bringing this experience to my home, Australia. I haven’t done an album tour down under in a really long time and it’s gonna be one big rave,” Wonderland said.

Tickets will go on sale at 9am (AEST) on Thursday, April 16th. Artist and Spotify presales will kick off at 9am (AEST) on Wednesday, April 15th – sign up here.

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Ghost World, released in December, is “really about me trying to find my place,” Wonderland told Rolling Stone AU/NZ. “When you’re growing and you’re evolving, especially as an artist or in the music industry or any industry and you need to still be in love with what you do… So I have to work out where I fit in… I felt a little bit like a ghost… I just kind of felt like, ‘What world do I fit in? Where do I fit in anymore?’ I don’t know because it’s easy to feel replaceable here.”

Wonderland continues to expand the album’s universe with a series of new remixes, including “Again? Fuck.” which got high-energy rework from Melbourne artist Yash Bansal. Rising producer AVELLO, who boasts over 1.4 million monthly listeners following his viral “No Broke Boys” remix, has delivered a fresh take on her escapist anthem “iwannaliveinadream” – out this Friday (April 17th).

Wonderland has established herself as one of electronic music’s most influential and innovative figures. With over 1.1 billion global streams, multiple platinum certifications, and more than 800,000 headline ticket sales across her US tours alone, she has transformed from Sydney club scene fixture to international festival headliner.

For complete tour and ticket information, see here.

ALISON WONDERLAND AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2026

Thursday, June 4th

The Tivoli, Brisbane QLD

Friday, June 5th

170 Russell, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, June 6th

Alison Wonderland Presents: Wonderland Warehouse Project

Vivid, Carriageworks, Sydney NSW

Sunday, June 7th

Hindley Music Hall, Adelaide SA