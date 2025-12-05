Alison Wonderland’s collaboration with Ninajirachi on “Heaven” is one of the most personally significant moments off her new album Ghost World.

The track, which sees the acclaimed producer join forces with one of Australia’s most exciting rising electronic artists, carries more significance than what meets the eye.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone AU/NZ, Wonderland revealed that her first meeting with Ninajirachi left a lasting impression – Nina approached her and admitted that she was the reason she started making electronic music in the first place.

…”She’s like, ‘Oh my god, you’re the reason I started this and I remixed when I was 15 one of your songs,’ and it was just really funny because I’m such a fan of hers so it was a nice moment,” she said.

When the pair started working on music together, Wonderland described it as effortless, driven by their shared instincts for melody and texture. “…It just felt really natural and I felt like oh, we truly do produce in a really similar way.”

“Heaven” carries themes of reflection, self‑acceptance, and the search for meaning. The track is described as emotionally honest and as balancing vulnerability with hope, inviting listeners to embrace imperfections as part of growth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alison Wonderland (@alisonwonderland)

It fits with the biggest album themes, framed by Wonderland as a home for outsiders, dreamers, and those searching for identity.

“I often feel like I’m wandering this earth trying to find my home, both artistically and personally..sometimes it feels like the search will never end, I want people to know that while you’re on that search, there is place of refuge here for you, with us, in Ghost World,” she told Rolling Stone AU/NZ.

“Ghost World is really about me trying to find my place, when you’re growing and you’re evolving, especially as an artist or in the music industry or any industry and you need to still be in love with what you do… So I have to work out where I fit in… I felt a little bit like a ghost… I just kind of felt like, ‘What world do I fit in? Where do I fit in anymore?’ I don’t know because it’s easy to feel replaceable here.

“My life has changed so much since I started — not only my career but my personal life. I’ve evolved and this needs to evolve with me. So a lot of this album, the start of it, I was really trying to work that out and by the end of it, there was like a two week [period] where I think I wrote six of the songs in two weeks, where I just got really frustrated with myself and situations around me that weren’t…”

Her collaboration with Ninajirachi went so well in fact, they ended up teaming up for a second track, “Sirens”.

