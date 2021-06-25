Melbourne-via-Chewelah soul songwriter Allen Stone has announced a series of shows set to take place in Melbourne next month.

Allen Stone will perform three shows at The Night Cat in Fitzroy on Wednesday, July 28th, Thursday, July 29th and Friday, July 30th. Sydney fans need only on hold tight for a little longer, for good news is on the way.

The Night Cat residency will see Stone celebrate his critically lauded 2019 record, Building Balance, in a unique, intimate setting. After his scheduled Bluesfest appearance and headline tour were cancelled amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, these shows are sure to be a transcendental affair.

Tickets for all shows will go on sale to the general public at 12 pm on Tuesday, June 29th. Live Nation pre-sale will kick off on Monday, June 28th at 12 pm. You can find all the relevant information below.

Allen Stone Melbourne Tour

Tickets on sale Tuesday, June 29th 12pm

For complete tour and ticket information, visit:

allenstone.com & livenation.com.au

Melbourne, The Night Cat

137-141 Johnston St, Fitzroy

Wednesday, July 28

Thursday, July 29

Friday, July 30