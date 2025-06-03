The five featured music channels on Foxtel are set to be axed.

Foxtel confirmed to Tone Deaf on Tuesday (June 3rd) that the MTV Hits, Nick Music, MTV Club, MTV 80s, and CMT music channels will exit the platform at the end of this month.

“From 30 June 2025, the MTV Music Channels will no longer be available on Foxtel. These include MTV Hits (Ch: 801), Nick Music (Ch: 802), MTV Club (Ch: 803), MTV 80s (Ch: 804), and CMT (Ch: 805),” a Foxtel spokesperson said.

“For the music lovers out there, customers will continue to have access to our suite of Vevo channels available on Foxtel (IP only), including: Vevo Pop, Vevo 2K, Vevo 90s, and Vevo Retro Rock.

“We’re committed to delivering the best entertainment experience possible with access to the greatest variety of premium drama, sport, movies, news and even music. We look forward to sharing more information soon on new music video channels coming to Foxtel.”

The news just over five years after Foxtel cut its music network staples, MAX, CMC, [V] and Smooth, after inking a deal with ViacomCBS.

Prior to the channels folding in 2020, MAX, CMC and [V] committed to playing all-Australian music on Mondays, in support of the Australian music community doing it tough during the COVID pandemic.

The now-Paramount-owned MTV Hits, Nick Music, MTV Club, MTV 80s and CMT were introduced from July 20th, 2020. At the time, Foxtel said the agreement will provide subscribers with a “broader variety of music genres”, including a new kid-friendly music channel, all of which will be locally programmed.