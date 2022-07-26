alt-J have announced two special Australian performances of their debut album An Awesome Wave.

Released on May, 25th 2012, An Awesome Wave was one of the most acclaimed debuts of the last decade. The album won alt-J the prestigious Mercury Prize, and was also named Album of the Year at the 2013 Ivor Novello Awards. In Australia, An Awesome Wave reached the Top 10 of the ARIA Albums Chart, and went on to be certified platinum in the country.

To celebrate its 10th anniversary, the English indie rockers will be playing the album in full from start to finish at Melbourne’s Northcote Theatre on Friday, September 23rd and Sydney’s Metro Theatre on Sunday, September 25th.

“To celebrate the ten year anniversary of the album that changed our lives, we are thrilled to announce these extra gigs in Australia,” the band says. “We know how much this record means to our Aussie fans and can’t wait to turn back the clock to 2012 with them in our favourite country.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, August 1st at 12pm AEST. Frontier Members can access the presale on Thursday, July 28th at 12pm AEST.

The two special shows will take place during alt-J’s upcoming Australian and New Zealand tour, which is set to visit cities including Auckland, Brisbane, and Perth (see full dates here). The tour is in support of their most recent album, The Dream, which reached number six on the ARIA Albums Chart and number three on the U.K. Albums Chart.

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer or the Indie Observer.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

alt-J An Awesome Wave 10th Anniversary Album Shows

Presented by Frontier Touring and triple j

Frontier Members presale begins Thursday, July 28th (12pm AEST) via frontiertouring.com

General sale begins Monday, August 1st (12pm AEST)

Friday, September 23rd

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Tickets: Moshtix

Sunday, September 25th

Metro Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Tickets: Ticketek