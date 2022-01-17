Amber Rose has been forced to address an old tweet to Kanye West which took aim at the Kardashians following the pair’s nasty breakup.

Amber, who dated the rapper for two years, spoke out about the seven-year-old tweet in which she called Kanye’s ex-wife and her family the “Kartrashians” after Kanye mentioned in an interview that he had to take “30 showers to get with Kim [Kardashian],” following his relationship with the model.

Hitting back at the gross comments Yeezy made at the time, Amber tweeted to Ye: “@kanyewest I’ll leave that up to the Kartrashians to humiliate u when they’re done with u [sic].”

“Man fuck that old ass tweet,” Amber wrote on her Instagram Stories.

“I never got an apology for his ’30 showers’ comment but fuck it. I started my Slutwalk and helped millions of women around the world stand up for themselves against slut shaming so something amazing came out of it.”

Amber then went on to explain that she was wrong to speak ill of the famous family.

“Kim nor her sisters deserved that tweet and y’all shouldn’t co-sign it either,” she said.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“Shit was old and immature of me to involve the KarDASHians in the mess HE made. Moving forward learn from my mistakes. We all have kids and family’s life is hard enough right now for a lot of ppl. I just want to spread love and positivity.”

Meanwhile, in other Kanye West drama, the rapper has publicly thanked Travis Scott for providing him with the address to Chicago’s 4th birthday party over the weekend, amid a lot of family drama.

The 44-year-old rapper has recently claimed in a series of online videos that ex-wife Kim Kardashian purposefully withheld information about the party with no intention of inviting him to their daughter’s birthday.

The Yeezy designer claimed that he was ultimately allowed to attend the bash thanks to Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner.

“Yo, I’m so happy right now,” he stated in the video, via TMZ. “I just came from Chi’s party and I just gotta shout out to Travis Scott for sending me the address and the time, and making sure that I was able to spend that birthday memory with my daughter to be there with the rest of the family.”

The father of four continued with: “I just saw everybody. It was Kris (Jenner), Corey (Gamble) and Kylie — Kylie let me in right when I got to the spot, because security stopped me once again when I got there. It’s just a matter of having a conversation, open dialogue and everyone had a great time.”

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.