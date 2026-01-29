Finnish progressive metal legends Amorphis are heading Down Under for the first time in 13 years.

Bringing their signature blend of melodic metal and progressive soundscapes to Australia, they will tour in support in their latest album Borderland, kicking off at The Croxton in Melbourne on September 23rd, before stops in Brisbane, Sydney, and Canberra.

Tickets are on sale now via Your Mate Bookings. On top of general admission, Amorphis are offering VIP tickets, which include a meet and greet, a VIP lanyard and early access to merch, a photo with the band, a signed poster, and autographs on up to three personalised items. See here for details.

The band will perform a career-spanning set that journeys through their rich discography – from early classics to modern fan favourites. The set will also feature thew material from Borderland, showcasing the band’s ever-evolving sound and storytelling mastery.

Their 15th studio album, Borderland follows 2022’s Halo. Recorded at Hansen Studios in Denmark with producer Jacob Hansen, the record blends the band’s signature melodic death metal with progressive and atmospheric elements, emphasising vibrant melodies and rich textures while balancing heavier moments like the single “Bones” with more anthemic tracks such as “Light and Shadow.”

Critics have praised its confident songwriting and lush soundscapes, though fan opinions vary.

Joining them on all dates will be Melbourne’s own dark metal masters The Eternal, who will help set the stage for an unforgettable series of shows.

The Eternal’s sound can be best described as dark, melancholic progressive metal. Following the success of their acclaimed 2024 album Skinwalker, the Australian/Finnish dark progressive gothic metal band returned this year with their new EP Celestial.

For complete tour and ticket information, see here.

AMORPHIS AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2026

Wednesday, September 23rd

The Croxton, Melbourne VIC

Thursday, September 24th

The Triffid, Brisbane QLD

Friday, September 25th

Liberty Hall, Sydney NSW

Saturday, September 26th

The Baso, Canberra ACT