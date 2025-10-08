Tone Deaf and Amrap are back in 2025, bringing you the best Australian music finds from community radio music directors and presenters.

This week, SYN FM’s Betty Mehari selects their must-listen local tunes playing on community radio right now.

SYN FM’s Betty Mehari Amrap Picks

Blusher – “DON’T LOOK AT ME LIKE THAT”

Sparkly dance-pop from Naarm trio Blusher, “DON’T LOOK AT ME LIKE THAT” is a standout from their EP Racer, released in late July. A shimmering and fantastical track that has quickly become a SYN favourite!

Milly Strange – “The Last Time” “The Last Time” showcases Milly Strange’s talent for crafting intimate, raw songs that hit close to home, continuing her exploration of grief. She describes the track as reflecting on relationships that have ended repeatedly and deep friendships that have fallen apart. REDD. – “MESSY.” REDD HOT! “MESSY.” is a full-throttle pop-punk banger, packed with edgy guitars, driving drums, and raw, shout-along vocals. It’s chaotic, energetic, and unapologetically MESSY.