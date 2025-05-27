Tone Deaf and Amrap are back in 2025, bringing you the best Australian music finds from community radio music directors and presenters.

Got music? Get it on Amrap – it's how community stations find and play local artists.

Amrap’s airplay tracking just got an upgrade. Airplay (formerly Airplay Search) is now in your Amrap artist account, giving artists who’ve uploaded music since November 1st, 2024, real-time airplay data powered by Music Recognition Technology (MRT) across the entire community radio network.

This week, Lorenzo Polisena, announcer and producer of Three D Radio’s Radioactive show (Fridays, 1–2pm), shares a handpicked list of acoustic Australian tracks from community radio that deserve your ears right now.

Three D Radio’s Lorenzo Polisena’s Amrap Picks

Broken Waves – “Do You Understand”

Broken Waves single “Do You Understand” reflects on the deeper questions of healthy male role models in the modern age. Their five-piece band has created a track filled with groovy sax stylings, badass bass and drum beats, alongside smooth guitar lines. The track’s accompanying music video visually highlights their instrumental and vocal dexterity. Their sound makes waves on the heart and mind, never failing to miss perfection. Broken Waves are definitely set to make waves with their records, they are a band not to miss.

Stefan Rossi – “Feel the Love”

Stefan Rossi’s latest track shines a light on his own personal story. It retells the circumstances of him reaching enlightenment after a 10-year anxiety journey breakthrough. This deeply reflective song reorients the internal negative perspective to the possibility of one showing self-love and inner light, shown immensely through the lyric, “do you feel the love coming, do you ever get enough of it.” Rossi’s suave style, both in-studio and onstage gets the body moving and the heart feeling. His future in the industry is bright, just like his personality and his art.

Teresa – “Let’s Commit Arson”

Teresa’s first release for 2025 is truly fire. Though not titled as an instructional-based song, “Let’s Commit Arson” has a wildfire driving upbeat percussion line and feel-good vocals. This track is one you can’t get out of your head, and one Teresa describes as about growing up and realising there are many things we care about, that truly don’t matter. Teresa’s skill and musical intellect as a committed artist is reflected in her creativity, artistry and extraordinary style.

Sleepy Lizard – “Rearview Mirror”

Sleepy Lizard’s authentically 80’s inspired track hits the nail on the head as an unforgettable creation. This new release focusses on the importance of letting go of the past, looking to the future and keeping your eyes away from life’s rear-view mirror. The use of guitar and saxophone is stylistically seamless and symbiotic, with vocals that make you feel you have been thrown back in time to the 80’s, truly leaving your worries in the rear-view mirror.

aleksiah- “Clothes Off”

aleksiah’s single “Clothes Off” is another reminder of her singularly talented lyric writing and heart-bending music. This latest track delves into the insecurities, struggles and humanness of sexual shame and body image issues. It is filled with infectious beats that drive the flow of the song and the youthful vocal optimism in the face of personal battles. “Clothes Off” continues aleksiah’s introspective style and a deep sense of authenticity in her storytelling.

Sunsick Daisy – “It’ll Be Alright”

One of South Australia’s freshest bands on the scene has shown their talent with “It’ll Be Alright”, to comprise part of their sophomore EP. “It’ll Be Alright” highlights the important yet simple message that whatever struggles, challenges or obstacles you face… it’ll be alright. The track is an ode to genuine friends, the ones you surround yourself with that are there to pick up you in the moments you need them most. The track was recorded and produced by Jarred Nettle, which features the four-piece band.

Yes Boone – “Modern Life”

Yes Boone is an artist that immerses himself in the world around him and allows it to fuel and feed his musical aesthetic. Yes Boone was inspired by the busy, forward moving, tribal nature of the rhythm and energy associated with society’s common daily commute to work. “Modern Life” has been an ongoing project for 2 years – it was influenced after hearing Chris De Burgh’s “A Spaceman Came Travelling”.

Nat Luna – “Conditions”

“Conditions” is one of Nat Luna’s most recent releases, featuring intoxicating danceable beats and soulful vocals. “Conditions” is a track based on her experiences wanting to make her own rules in love. Nat Luna is also an artist living with a physical disability displaying her own self-empowerment and strength through music. Keep your ears peeled for Luna’s debut EP ultraviolet, which is set to be released within the year.

Sofia Menguita – “Still”

Throughout “Still”, Sofia Menguita’s vocal tone and texture is a soulful vibe, that radiates from her heart. “Still” is perfect for people who love to love, all the while being an experience of unrequited love; or love for the wrong person. Her music is consistently a delight and one that emotionally resonates to many. Hearing Sofia Menguita perform live on-stage is a truly captivating experience, leaving you wanting to hear more.