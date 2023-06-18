Amy Shark is among the nominees for the prestigious Logie Awards.

The nominees for the 63rd TV WEEK Logie Awards were announced this morning at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Sydney.

In the Most Popular New Talent category, Shark earned a nomination for her work as a judge on Channel Seven’s Australian Idol.

After over a decade away, Australian Idol returned this year with a star-studded panel of judges. The iconic singing competition ran on Network Ten between 2003 and 2009, and was picked up again 13 years later by Seven Network.

Alongside Shark, international pop star Meghan Trainor, most famous for her mammoth hit single “All About That Bass”, iconic jazz crooner Harry Connick Jr., and radio shock jock Kyle Sandilands were chosen to judge the hopeful singers.

23-year-old from Far North Queensland singer Royston Noell was crowned the winner of Australian Idol season eight, earning a recording contract with Sony Music and a life-changing $100,000 in prize money.

The proud Indigenous singer was clearly overwhelmed at the time. “Thank all this mob up here, all my family and friends for coming,” he happily declared onstage. “Everyone who’s been voting, thank you so much!” “You’re ready… You are amazing. I love you,” said Trainor at the time.

Shark faces strong competition in the Most Popular New Talent category from fellow singer Ayesha Madon – recently featured in Tone Deaf‘s Get to Know series – for her performance in the Netflix reboot of Heartbreak High.

The Logie Awards winners will be announced at a star-studded ceremony on Sunday, July 30th in Sydney. Fans can now vote for all popular awards until the end of the red carpet telecast on Sunday, July 30th at 7.30pm AEST, except for the TV WEEK Gold Logie Award, which, for the first time ever, will stay open throughout the telecast and close at 10.30pm AEST.