Not content to just be starring in one of the most hotly-anticipated Netflix original show’s of the year, Ayesha Madon is also dropping bedroom pop gems like ‘Goldfish’.

Before she’ll be seen as Amerie in Heartbreak High, Netflix’s reboot of the beloved 90s show of the same name, Ayesha released her latest single today, a shiny and groovy track that mixes delicate notes of R&B with contemporary bedroom pop.

Unsurprisingly, for a multi-hyphenate, Ayesha is a confident performer, sometimes recalling a pop luminary like Ariana Grande in her vocal range.

“I wrote ‘Goldfish’ about a fantasy I sometimes have which involves being content living a hyper-simple and strictly functional life (lol),” the singer explains. “I wonder if I was in a bowl with no perceived past or future whether I’d feel less so… but really I’m just a freak with too much time writing about marine life, it’s not that deep.”

The premiere of her new Netflix show isn’t the only big thing happening for Ayesha this year, with the 24-year-old also set to showcase her singing chops at BIGSOUND next month. You can catch her in Heartbreak High from September 14th.

To celebrate the release of her new single, we caught up with Ayesha as part of our Get To Know series to find out more about her life and music.

Ayesha Madon’s ‘Goldfish’ is out now.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

How did your artist name come about? My parents slapped it on a birth certificate and bob’s your uncle. How would you describe your music to your grandma? “Hey Grandma, you can listen but put me in your will first.” Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about? This first track is called ‘Goldfish’ and it’s about a lot of things, from mental health to spirituality, but I wrote it in a time where being cognitive felt like a curse. That sounds uber dark and lacks nuance, but damn sometimes the complexity of sentience is exhausting am I right? To be honest, it’s just a dumb song about goldfish. The other tracks on the upcoming EP all also centre around my mental health, my relationship with nostalgia, my family, my shortcomings, and my first love/heartbreak. So super light topics. What do you love about your hometown? Everything. Sydney is bomb but I mainly love that almost everywhere in Sydney carries some level of personal significance or nostalgia for me. Career highlight so far? I think the last few years of my music journey have introduced me to some incredible people, with some I’m lucky enough to have on my team now. I think those personal relationships I’ve made through music have added another layer of meaning and excitement to this whole project. So my career highlight is and probably will continue to be rooted in the beautiful working relationships I’ve formed and continue to form. Also I just did a writing trip to the States and that was super fun as well. Fave non-music hobby? Annoying my siblings. Acting. Watching films, TV, and musicals. Fashion. Eating. Philosophy. Soccer. And travel (when my bank account allows). What’s on your dream rider? Sasha Baron Cohen has to come out naked on a harness while nangs filled with jelly rain down before I make any appearance of any kind. That’s what we do it for. Dream music collaboration? ‘Alive’ by Frank Ocean. I have so many dead ones but if I’m picking one then Freddie Mercury because Parsi’s unite. Where do you see yourself in 10 years? Hopefully still alive and happy. What’s your go-to karaoke song? I don’t really do karaoke, but maybe a Ne-Yo throwback? ‘She’s got her own thinggg, that’s what I love her, Miss Independantttt…” What’s the best advice you’ve ever received? I don’t know but I once read a pretty pink Pinterest quote that read “Necessity is the mother of invention.” I use that one a lot. What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

Ooooooh…. tough one. Therapy maybe? A good night’s sleep?