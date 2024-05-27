Amy Shark is set to tour Australia and New Zealand later this year.

The Australian pop superstar will bring happiness to fans on ‘The Sadness Tour’, which is heading to Auckland, Melbourne, Hobart, Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide, and Perth this October and November (see full dates below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, June 4th at 9am local time. The Mastercard pre-sale begins on Wednesday, May 29th at 9am local time, while the My Live Nation pre-sale. begins on Friday, May 31st at 8am local time.

“I can’t wait to get back on the road to see you all and bring this new record to life on stage,” she says. “I’m really proud of this album and am so excited to perform it live, as well as all your favourite tracks. Counting down the days!” Shark shares.

The singer-songwriter’s new album, Sunday Sadness, arrives on August 16th following the release of 2021’s Cry Forever and 2018’s Love Monster, both of which topped the ARIA Albums Chart.

“I specifically wrote this album on Sundays, constantly daydreaming about the happiest moments and the worst, remembering the best people while still getting over others. I am different on Sundays, I am not sure why, but I bet you are too,” Shark says of her new album.

“I think about my life so much on Sundays, my family, my friends and probably you. I’m still learning people, I’m still trying to be a better person. Sunday Sadness has every emotion I feel, you’ll smile in some songs and feel the love – but you’ll also be sad and probably not sleep well this Sunday night.”

Shark’s forthcoming album contains recent singles “Can I Shower At Yours” (nominated for Best Single at the 2024 Shure Rolling Stone Australia Awards) and “Beautiful Eyes”, and “Loving Me Lover”.

Amy Shark’s Sunday Sadness is out August 16th (pre-save/pre-order here).

Amy Shark 2024 Australia & New Zealand Tour

Mastercard pre-sale begins Wednesday, May 29th (9am local time)

My Live Nation pre-sale begins Friday, May 31st (8am local time)

General sale begins Tuesday, June 4th (9am local time)

Ticket information available via livenation.com.au

Saturday, October 12th

Auckland Town Hall, Auckland, NZ

Friday, October 18th

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, October 19th

MAC 02, Hobart, TAS

Friday, October 25th

ICC Sydney Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, October 26th

Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD

Thursday, October 31st

AEC Theatre, Adelaide, SA

Saturday, November 2nd

Kings Park & Botanic Garden, Perth, WA