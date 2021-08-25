ARIA Award-winning singer-songwriter Amy Shark has been forced to postpone her remaining Adelaide, Melbourne and Perth shows as COVID continues to wreak havoc across the country.

Taking to social media on Wednesday, August 25th, Shark broke the news that she would no longer be able to make the concerts “due to Australia’s Covid position.”

“Dear Adelaide, Melbourne & Perth. Due to Australia’s Covid position, I have to postpone the remaining shows on the national tour,” Shark wrote on Twitter.

“My team will have new dates for you very soon. It’s unfair, I know, but when I finally get to your city I promise it will be worth it. Amy x”

— Amy Shark (@amyshark) August 25, 2021

The announcement comes a few days after Shark reflected on her performance at Sydney’s Qudos arena, which has since been transitioned into a mass-vaccination hub.

Just 10 weeks ago today I played Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney. Today its a mass Covid vaccination hub in a locked down Sydney. The memories remain, we will regain what we had, and we will sing along together soon ❤️🌏 pic.twitter.com/bDbcf6XfZU — Amy Shark (@amyshark) August 21, 2021

“Just 10 weeks ago today I played Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney,” Shark recalled. “Today it’s a mass Covid vaccination hub in a locked down Sydney. The memories remain, we will regain what we had, and we will sing along together soon.”

Ive just been advised that due to border closures & Covid-19 Gov restrictions, shows in Adelaide (Thurs 1 July) & Perth (Sat 3 July) are postponed. Rescheduled dates incoming. Ticketing will be in touch within 48 hours. sorry, this hurts, I'm shattered but i'll be there soon x 🦈 — Amy Shark (@amyshark) June 28, 2021

It’s not the first time Shark has been forced to postpone shows on her Cry Forever tour.

After playing her shows in Newcastle, Sydney, Hobart and the Gold Coast over earlier this year, the final two dates for the original tour run were delayed as parts of Australia faced more outbreaks and border closures.

“It’s been a very hard time for live music, both for artists and fans, with many tours having to postpone or cancel for reasons out of their control,” she explained in April.

“This album is very important to me, so making these shows happen is my number one priority.

“I know you have been looking forward to this tour and these shows as much as I have, so we have made some changes which has involved converting the standing floor tickets to reserved seating at some of the shows to ensure we are aligned with the COVID-safe guidelines. By making these changes, it means the shows will go ahead.

“I was willing to do whatever it took to get this tour on the road. I’m so excited to play my biggest shows to date and am currently putting together a rather impressive show for you!”

