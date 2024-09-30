First the United States, now Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers have their sights set on Rolling Stone House at SXSW Sydney.

Hailing from Canberra, the punk rock outfit is hot property right now.

The four-piece is currently on the road in the US for the first time, an eye-opening experience that included concerts September 26th at New York City’s Mercury Lounge, a spot September 29th at Ohana Festival, and a show October 1st at L.A.’s The Echo.

“So far it’s been amazing,” says the band in a statement to Rolling Stone AU/NZ. “We’ve never been to the US before and it definitely hasn’t disappointed, we’re having fun visiting all the hotspots and walking around pretending like we’re in Gossip Girl.”

Next up, the hotspot that is SXSW Sydney, where Teen Jesus will deliver a dynamite DJ set at Rolling Stone House on Wednesday, October 16th.

“Not to alarm you,” the band assures, “but a Teen Jesus DJ set goes off. We’re talking a plethora of early 2000s hits mixed with some classic indie bops. Think Kesha mixed with The Strokes.”

SXSW Sydney will mark a year since Teen Jesus’ profile blew up with the release of their debut album I Love You.

Produced by Oscar Dawson, the LP opened and peaked at #6 on the national tally, and #3 on the Australian Albums Chart.

In the same month, Teen Jesus performed at Spotify House for the inaugural SXSW Sydney RADAR Showcase, a double-celebration that saw vocalist and guitarist Anna Ryan presented with a cake to celebrate their birthday.

Later, Spotify identified Teen Jesus as a New Noise Artists to Watch, a list that underlines acts from around the globe that deserve your attention.

From that spot at Spotify’s digs, the group landed a global partnership with Mom + Pop Music, which released I Love You in North America.

“SXSW was soooo much fun and we feel so honoured we got to play the first Sydney one ever. Definitely allowed us to meet some great people, it’s where the conversations with our new label Mom+Pop began,” the rockers explain.

“We spent the whole time running around looking at different acts and discovered heaps of cool new music. It was also Anna’s birthday so basically best birthday ever.”

Formed at high school in the nation’s capital in 2019, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers — Anna Ryan (they/slay; vocals/guitar), Scarlett McKahey (she/her; guitar/vocals), Jaida Stephenson (she/her; bass) and Neve van Boxsel (she/her; drums) – made their presence felt with the EP Pretty Good for a Girl Band from 2022, which won Best Independent Punk Album/EP at the AIR Awards in Adelaide.

Earlier this year, Teen Jesus were shortlisted in two categories for the Rolling Stone Australia Awards, for Best Single (“I Used to Be Fun”) and Best New Artist. They also featured in Rolling Stone AU/NZ‘s ‘Future of Music’ series this year, earning praise for being “empowering as all hell.”

The deluxe edition of their debut album, I Love You Too, arrived this month, ahead of a national tour and Pearl Jam support slot this November.

Teen Jesus will spin the wheels of steel at Rolling Stone House, which will take over UTS Underground at SXSW Sydney for three nights of can’t-miss live music from October 16th to 18th, in partnership with American Apparel, Cholula and Vinyl.com.

The rising act will close out opening night with a DJ set, following performances by Hockey Dad, The Grogans, and Full Flower Moon Band.

SXSW Sydney badge holders will gain priority access to Rolling Stone House.

