Amy Shark and Jem Cassar-Daley are set to headline Sony Foundation’s River4Ward 2025 event, bringing star power to a vital fundraising occasion that supports young Australians battling cancer.

The event, celebrating the 15th anniversary of Sony Foundation’s You Can youth cancer initiative, will take place at The Glasshouse in Melbourne on May 29th, bringing together some of Victoria’s most influential figures from media, entertainment, and business sectors.

River4Ward focuses on raising funds for the You Can Stay program, which provides free, uncapped accommodation to young cancer patients from regional areas who need to travel to metropolitan centres for treatments unavailable closer to home.

Alongside performances from Sony Music artists, the afternoon will feature a powerful address from youth cancer advocate Aidyn Clements, who will share her personal experience with cancer. The event will also include a Seven Sports Fireside Chat featuring cricket great Meg Lanning and racing legend Damien Oliver.

The gravity of the cause cannot be overstated. Each year, 1,200 young Australians between 15-25 years of age are diagnosed with cancer. One-third of cancer patients live in regional areas with limited access to specialist care, and statistics show regional cancer patients are 1.3 times more likely to die from cancer than their city counterparts.

Over the past 15 years, Sony Foundation’s You Can initiative has raised more than $20 million to support youth cancer care in Australia.

These funds have established five Youth Cancer Centres across Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Perth, with a sixth centre planned for Adelaide. The program has provided over 35,000 nights of free accommodation for regional youth cancer patients and their families, alongside funding specialist youth-focused cancer research projects.

The star-studded guest list includes prominent media personalities from major networks such as Nine, Seven, Paramount, and NOVA, highlighting the united front of Australia’s media and entertainment industry in supporting this cause.

The event will commence at 12pm with a red carpet arrival, followed by performances, discussions, and culminating in a fundraising announcement at 4pm.

Find out more about River4Ward 2025 here.