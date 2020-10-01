The Amy Winehouse estate announced the release of two new box sets, comprising her greatest hits and live performances, for later this year.

Earlier on Thursday, Amy Winehouse’s estate announced the release of two new box sets, comprising the singer’s greatest hits, albums, and live performances, for later this year.

The first of the two, the 12×7 The Singles Collection: Limited Edition Box Set arrives Friday, November 20th. This will be a 7-inch singles box set consisting of all of Winehouse’s singles from Frank, Back To Black, and Lioness: Hidden Treasures albums. The singles will be pressed on vinyl and accompanied by a 20-page lyrics booklet and set of art cards.

The set will also include Winehouse’s last recording of her career, the Grammy-nominated ‘Body and Soul’, which she recorded with singer Tony Bennett for his album Duets II.

The second is a 5-CD box set titled The Collection, arriving Friday, November 27th. This set will feature the entirety of Frank, Back To Black, and Lioness: Hidden Treasures. Apart from the famous ‘Stronger Than Me’ — for which Amy Winehouse won an Ivor Novello Award in 2004 — and the contemporary classic ‘Back To Black’, the set also contains singles ‘Rehab’, ‘You Know I’m No Good’, ‘Back To Black’, ‘Tears Dry On Their Own’ and ‘Love Is A Losing Game’.

On the set, fans will also be able to enjoy a recording of Live in London, Winehouse’s 2007 concert in London. There is also a collection of remixes from Frank and Back To Black.

Post her death, most unreleased music from Winehouse’s discog has never seen the light of day. Her last album was Lioness: Hidden Treasures, released posthumously by her estate as a collection of some of her greatest hits, unreleased tracks and demos. At the time of release, however, producer Salaam Remi told NME that it would not lead to a “Tupac Situation”, whose estate has released seven albums since he died in 1996.

“A lot of people, through the other antics that were going on with her personally, didn’t get that she was at the top of what she did. Coming to Miami was her escape from all of that, and her writing process could document her life, whether it was recording the pain or the loneliness or the humour. It makes no sense for these songs to be sitting on a hard drive, withering away,” he said.

Check out ‘Rehab’ by Amy Winehouse: