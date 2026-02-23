Amyl and the Sniffers have announced a special release to mark their 10-year anniversary.

The punk rockers have announced a special edition vinyl and CD of their first two EPs, Giddy Up (2016) and Big Attraction (2017), which will be released on May 22nd via Virgin Music Group.

“Ten years ago, in a sharehouse on Chapel Street, four 20-year-olds with zero expectations wrote and recorded an EP in a single afternoon. Those six blistering minutes of music became Giddy Up. An hour later, Amyl and the Sniffers had a name, a Bandcamp upload, and the beginnings of a legacy,” a press release states.

“Following a year of backyard gigs, playing for friends and partying across Melbourne’s sticky carpet music scene, the band released their iconic second EP Big Attraction in 2017.

“Now, to celebrate a decade of raw power and reckless spirit, Giddy Up/Big Attraction returns in a definitive 10th anniversary 12-inch vinyl edition — fully remastered for maximum punch. Featuring early classics like ‘I’m Not a Loser’ and ‘Stole My Pushbike’, plus enduring live favourites ‘Balaclava Lover Boogie’ and ‘Westgate’ this is the sound of Amyl and the Sniffers before the world caught up — feral, funny, and unstoppable.”

Frontwoman Amy Taylor recalls: “We recorded and wrote over the afternoon… we’d never played together before that day… it’s spontaneous, and fun and achievable in that time because to us it sounded more than good and we weren’t perfectionists and it didn’t matter.”

The special LP comes in a gatefold sleeve showcasing Chris Sutherland’s iconic 2017 band photo, alongside an exclusive new essay from Taylor as well as some never-before-seen behind-the-scenes shots from the band’s earliest days by Jamie Wdziekonski.

To celebrate today’s big announcement, the band shared some old photos and videos from their early days in an Instagram carousel (see below).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @amylandthesniffers

“TEN YEARS AGO TODAY, AMYL AND THE SNIFFERS WAS FORMED!!!!!!!!” they excitedly captioned the post.

“THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR BEING ALONG FOR THE RIDE, TEN YEARS IS A LONG TIME AND WE NEVER WOULD HAVE IMAGINED WHERE IT HAS TAKEN US NOW.”

Amyl and the Sniffers’ Giddy Up/Big Attraction LP is out Friday, May 22nd via Virgin Music Group (pre-order here).