Amyl and the Sniffers have released a vulnerable new single, “Big Dreams.”

The multiple ARIA Award winners make a sonic departure from their usual raucous songs in the near-ballad, which features on their upcoming album, Cartoon Darkness.

Releasing on October 25th, their third studio album promises to peer at the darkness of the modern world, exploring modern AI technology, the state of the earth’s climate and politics, and more.

Cartoon Darkness is the follow-up to the punk-rock band’s critically acclaimed second record Comfort to Me, which saw massive success in the US and UK as well as in their home country.

On “Big Dreams,” Amy Taylor, who was recently the keynote speaker at BIGSOUND earlier this month, says, “It’s so different from a lot of people’s expectations of us. This song was written because a lot of people in my life are struggling financially, and it’s really hard to make your dreams come true when you’re trying to get by day-to-day.”

Recalling the fortitude of her friends, however, Taylor reminds herself that they are more well-off than she thought.

“But when I think of my friends doing what they love, and I see how good they are at it, I just know they’ve never been dull, they’ve always been lit, and there’s nothing that will break that or take it away from them,” she adds.

“Big Dreams” follows the band’s previous single “Chewing Gum,” which was named BBC Radio 1’s Hottest Record. You can watch the “Big Dreams” music video above, which features one long take shot amidst the open hear and dryness of the desert.

Amyl’s second album, Comfort to Me, was released in 2021, impressively reaching #2 on the ARIA Albums Chart as well as #21 on the UK Albums Chart. Their second album was also earned three nominations – Album of the Year, Best Group, and Best Rock Album – at the 2022 ARIA Awards.

Amyl and the Sniffers’ “Big Dreams” is out now. Cartoon Darkness is out October 25th via Virgin Music Group (pre-save/pre-order here).